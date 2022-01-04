Official: NATO-Russia Council Confirmed for January 12

The alliance confirmed that the NATO-Russia Council would be held on January 12, even though NATO's agenda for the meeting has not been revealed yet.

On Tuesday, the alliance confirmed to TASS that a NATO-Russia Council meeting is scheduled for next January 12. During the meeting, Moscow is expected to be called to consider "NATO's concerns about Russia's actions."

According to the statement released on Tuesday, "NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for January 12, 2022, in his capacity as the Chair of the NATO-Russia Council."

NATO considers, "any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO's European Partners."



The agenda for the meeting has not been made public yet. On the other hand, Russia exposed its intention to discuss the proposal on security guarantees at the meeting. In addition, the nation declares that the request on the removal of U.S. nuclear weapons from Europe will be one of its main objectives, alongside the demand of stopping the deployment of NATO's military near the borders of Russia, and to quit the policy of engaging Ukraine and Georgia in the alliance.