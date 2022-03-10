Russia Reveals Ukrainian Plan to Attack Donbass Region

The Ministry of Defense reported that during the military operation in Ukraine documents were discovered regarding the offensive in Donbass.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday denounced a Ukrainian plan to launch during this March a military operation in the Donbass region, where the self-proclaimed autonomous republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are located.

"In the course of a special military operation, Russian military personnel took possession of secret documents of the Ukrainian National Guard command," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov detailed.

"These documents confirm the covert preparation by the Kiev regime for an offensive operation in Donbass in March 2022" , the spokesman said at a briefing.

Konashenkov commented that it is a secret order of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel General Mykola Balan, dated January 22, 2022.

The spokesman specified that the operation would be carried out under the command of a battalion tactical group of the 4th operational brigade to perform special combat tasks in the Joint Forces Operation as part of a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

❗ Classified documents (order by the Commander National Guard of Ukraine) acquired by @mod_russia confirm without a shadow of a doubt: the Kiev regime was covertly preparing an offensive operation against #Donbass, scheduled for March 2022.



In detail: https://t.co/wbeO1sEQnH pic.twitter.com/sBzqlMrThY — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) March 9, 2022

"The special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces, carried out since February 24, anticipated and foiled a large-scale offensive by Ukrainian troop strike groups in the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, which are not controlled by Kiev, in March this year," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the document, in the possession of the Russian military, is addressed to the heads of the northern Kiev, southern Odessa and western territorial departments of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In February, Ukrainian authorities announced that they had no plans for a forceful solution to the Donbass problem and were not committed to political and diplomatic steps.

“So far, only one question remains unclear: how deeply were the U.S. leadership and its NATO allies involved in the planning and preparation of the operation to storm Donbass?" stated the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.