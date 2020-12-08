Russia Ratifies Deal on Space Cooperation With Argentina

The cooperation agreement will allow the South American country to access the Russian global positioning system.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin ratified a protocol on space exploration cooperation for peaceful purposes signed with Argentinan authorities on October 8, 2019.

Besides the optical-electronic surveillance to alert over dangerous situations in the circumterrestrial space, the Protocol allows the deployment of ground stations supervised by the Russian global positioning system (Glonass).

It also provides for cooperation in manned space missions, launch services, and the production of space equipment.

On December 2, Russia's Senate passed the project after it was endorsed by the Lower House in mid-November.

#SAOCOM 1B superó con éxito las actividades más críticas en sus primeras horas de vida en el espacio. Desde el Centro de Control de Misión y Salas de Soporte, CONAE, @vengsaok, GEMA, @invapargentina lo controlaron para que despliegue la antena radar.

The meme reads, "SAOCOM 1B successfully overcame the most critical activities in its first hours of life in space. From the Mission Control Center and Support Rooms, CONAE, Veng SA, INVAP, GEMA controlled it to deploy the radar antenna."

Argentinian authorities signed an agreement on space cooperation with the former Soviet Union (USSR) in 1990, which was still in force with the Russian Federation.

Signed by Russia's Space Corporation Deputy-Director Mikhail Khailov and Argentina's National Commission on Space Activities Director Raul Kulichevsky, the new protocol improves the conditions that until now ruled the space cooperation between the two countries.

Composed of 31 satellites in the Earth's medium orbit, the Glonass system has been operational since 1996.