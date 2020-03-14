    • Live
Russia: President Putin Signs Law Amending the Constitution
  • President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Federal Assembly's Lower House, Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2020.

    President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Federal Assembly's Lower House, Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 14 March 2020 (3 hours 28 minutes ago)
Russians will decide about the approved amendments in a plebiscite to be held on April 22.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin Saturday signed the law on constitutional amendments that could allow him to run for reelection in 2024.

This legal instrument specifies the requirements to be met by the President, members of the Government and Parliament, and other positions related to national security.

The amendments limit to two the maximum of six-year presidential terms that the same citizen can occupy.

However, this provision does not apply "to the person who holds or has held the office of President of Russia at the time of entry into force" of the changes.

On Saturday, the Russian Senate approved the adoption of constitutional changes by the parliaments of 85 sub-national entities that make up the Russian Federation.

Putin will now send the law to the Constitutional Court (CC), which must rule on the compatibility of the amendments with such themes as civil rights and liberties.

The amendments also cover social issues such as the annual indexation of pensions, state support for large families, the inclusion of God in the constitutional text, and the definition of marriage as a heterosexual union.

The Russian president promised that these changes will only come into effect if the CC gives its go-ahead and if the Russians approve the amendments in a plebiscite on April 22.

