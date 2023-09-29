Russian Forces Receive New 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that a new batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets was delivered to the Defense Ministry by manufacturers.

Manturov said that the fighter jets had passed a full cycle of factory tests and had been tested in various operating modes by military pilots.

Yuri Slyusar, general director of the United Aircraft Corporation, said that the rest of the fifth-generation fighters that were planned to be delivered this year were either in the final assembly shop or at the flight test station.

He added that they had delivered the third batch of Su-35S this year and the next batch was ready for production.

Today, the Russian Aerospace Forces received four Su-57 and eight Su-35S fighters.



https://t.co/R7RrWnPxPQ pic.twitter.com/xEjDgwO1RU — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) September 28, 2023

Su-57 is a Russian multifunctional fifth-generation fighter. It features a supersonic cruising speed, internal weapons, radio-absorbing coating and the latest complex of onboard equipment.

Meanwhile, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Friday that the European Union (EU) has provided 81 billion euros (US$85.9 billion) in aid for Ukraine since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.

The sum includes financial support and military and humanitarian aid. Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has received 13.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance from the EU, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.