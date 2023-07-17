Russia Condemns New Attack on Crimean Bridge

Russian diplomat Zakharova said the attack was carried out by Ukraine with the support of the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Monday that the drone attack on the Crimean bridge, which left two people dead and one wounded, was a terrorist act committed by Ukraine.

"On the night of July 16-17, one of the sections of the Crimean bridge was damaged as a result of a terrorist act committed by the Ukrainian special services," the Committee said.

"Two civilians - a man and a woman who were traveling for tourism on the bridge - died, and their underage daughter was injured," it added, specifying that a criminal case on the attack has already been opened.

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to identify the people involved in the organization and execution of this terrorist attack.

ICYMI: Another ����UK MI6-facilitated attack killing a mother & father & wounding a child - on a bridge in Russia.



This as ����UK-����US-����EU-resolve to fight Russia through Crimea cracking according to ex-top ����Navy official on today's ��@GUnderground_TV.https://t.co/jX7Y8w0TaE pic.twitter.com/QXEve8e6gf — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) July 17, 2023

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by Ukraine with the support of the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was perpetrated by the Kiev regime, which is a terrorist regime that presents all the signs of an international organized crime group," she said.

"Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and military with the direct involvement of American and British intelligence services and politicians," Zahkarova pointed out.