Russia Donates Cooking Oil to Cuba through World Food Program

"This food aid is a faithful reflection of the friendship and solidarity relations of many years that unite Russia and Cuba," said Thursday the ambassador of that Eurasian nation on the island, Andrey Guskov, after delivering a donation of 672 tons of vegetable oil to the country through the World Food Program (WFP).

The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow's financing for the WFP in Cuba amounts to four million dollars in the period 2020-2021, aimed at supporting the food security of the most vulnerable people, as well as responding to emergency situations in the Caribbean country.

According to the WFP representative on the island, Paolo Mattei, part of the donation will go to the Family Care Systems (SAF), which will benefit more than 70,000 elderly people nationwide. He also informed that another part will be used to assist people affected in emergency situations, especially in cyclonic seasons.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Havana pointed out that the donation will be distributed free of charge and stressed the importance of the donation after the effects of the COVID-19 in the country and the tightening of the blockade, even in times of pandemic.

"From 2018 to date, the total amount of donations from Russia to the World Food Program in Cuba amounts to 11 million dollars," the diplomat asserted.

“Estamos seguros de que la reapertura del país contribuirá al desarrollo económico y social de la hermana Cuba. Nuestra cooperación en la Isla continuará para beneficiar al pueblo cubano”, subrayó Guskov.https://t.co/nI3yRcIhCI — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) November 18, 2021

""We are confident that the reopening of the country will contribute to the economic and social development of sister Cuba. Our cooperation on the island will continue to benefit the Cuban people," Guskov stressed."

This year alone - he said - Russia sent 170 tons of food and medicines to the Island in four large aircraft. "We are sure that the reopening of the country will contribute to the economic and social development of sister Cuba. Our cooperation on the Island will continue to benefit the Cuban people," Guskov stressed.

For her part, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Deborah Rivas, and the Director General of Development of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN), Inalvis Smith, thanked Russia and the WFP for their support to the Greater of the Antilles.

The work of the United Nations World Food Program in Cuba began in 1963 with assistance to victims of Hurricane Flora. Since then, 23 emergency operations have been carried out, as well as 10 development projects for which more than 320 million dollars have been allocated. In 2020, the humanitarian organization received the Nobel Peace Prize.