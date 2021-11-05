Cuba: US Solidarity Organizations Deliver 18,000 Pounds of Food

The first plane carrying food donated by the U.S.-based organizations Puentes de Amor, The People's Forum and CODEPINK arrived in Havana on Friday for free distribution to the population of the eastern territories.

It is about 18,000 pounds of canned tuna and pasta, and with the valuable cargo from Miami came representatives of these organizations, who were received at the foot of the aircraft by leaders of the Martin Luther King Center in Havana.

This humanitarian gesture builds on the success of the Syringes for Cuba campaign, through which a coalition of U.S. organizations raised more than $500,000 to purchase six million syringes for a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on the island.

Arrived in Havana to warm welcome by our Cuban friends & family



A small gesture of 18K lbs of food to demonstrate goodwill and solidarity with Cuba.



The US blockade is cruel, disgusting and has no place in today’s world. @codepink @Puentesdeamor1 @PeoplesForumNYC #LetCubaLive pic.twitter.com/vitncUtgfe — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) November 5, 2021

It is an expression of the growing rejection by U.S. public opinion of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington on Cuba, and the policies aimed at punishing the Cuban people, said the representatives of these organizations, who were also received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment.

"Miami may be the city of hate, but it is also the city of love, there are hundreds of thousands of Cuban-Americans who love their families, want the normalization of relations and come here to create Bridges of Love," said Carlos Lazo upon arriving in Cuba with the food donation.