Resumption of Traffic on Both Lanes of the Crimea Bridge

The deputy prime minister specified that the examination of the damaged part of the bridge is still ongoing.

Automobile traffic has resumed on the two lanes for vehicular traffic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin said.

Traffic was suspended due to the explosion of a truck that caused the fire of seven tank cars of a train and the partial collapse of the Crimean bridge.

"We have already started traffic on the two lanes of the Crimean bridge. Before that, the bridge operated in reverse mode. Lighting was established on the part of the road, new markings were made and guardrails were restored. Now it will be possible to drive faster by car on the bridge," Marat Jusnulin wrote on his Telegram account.

"Thanks to the builders who work around the clock, to all specialists of the force unit who help in the organization of work to restore the bridge," he added.

Passenger trains also resumed running, but previously several freight locomotives crossed the bridge to check the infrastructure after completing a thorough inspection of the condition of the track.

On the morning of October 8, a powerful explosion, allegedly perpetrated by Ukrainian forces, damaged Europe's longest 19-kilometer bridge connecting mainland Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

The blast left three people dead, according to preliminary official data, and set fire to seven tank cars of a train.