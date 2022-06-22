Russia Confirms Türkiye’s Azov Concord Departed Mariupol Port

The Russian news outlet reported Tuesday that the Azov Concord has become the first ship to leave the port of Mariupol.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Minister announced that the Azov Concord had left the port of Mariupol. The Russian Navy and DPR authorities ensured the safe exit of the Türkish cargo ship.

"On June 21, Russian Navy, in cooperation with DPR port authorities, ensured the first safe exit of a Türkish cargo ship, the Azov Concord, via the operational naval humanitarian corridor from the ship of Mariupol," confirmed Mikhail Mizintsev, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General.

According to reports, the Azov Concord has become the first ship to depart the port of Mariupol, heading to Novorossiysk. Ivan Babenkov, the vessel's captain, said that the ship's damage caused by the Ukrainian military was repaired, and a new crew had been recruited.

The Russian DM said that on Wednesday, Russian and Türkish representatives held a meeting in Moscow to discuss the safe exit of Türkish cargo ships, the export of grain from Ukraine's ports, and the approaches to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. Both parties highlighted the importance of the bilateral cooperation that made it possible for the Azov Concord to depart the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported in a statement that" The meeting in Moscow brought results. Only hours later, the Turkish charge ("Azov Concord"), which had been waiting for days, was able to leave the Ukrainian port," said the ministry.

The reports indicated that there are still five ships remaining at the port of Mariupol: the Tsarevna (Bulgaria), the Azburg (the Dominican Republic), the Smarta (Liberia), and the Blue Star (Panama), and the Lady Augusta (Jamaica).

The Ukrainian ports of Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhny kept a total of 70 foreign ships from 16 states.