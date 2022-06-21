Russia Asks Norway for Food Supply Guarantees for Spitsbergen

The Russian embassy called on Norway to guarantee food supplies for the Russian settlement of Spitsbergen Island.

Russia’s Consul General on Spitsbergen, Sergey Gushchin said that the Russian embassy to Norway has requested the country's authorities to guarantee the entry of goods to Spitsbergen Island, where some Russian settlements are located.

"We raised the issue with the governor of Spitsbergen at a meeting on May 18, the top managers of Arktikugol sent a message to him on May 25, asking to lift a ban on the road transit of Russian goods," said the Russian representative to Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He continued to say that "in addition, the Russian embassy sent a note to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, asking for an exception. It is currently under consideration at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry. We hope to get a positive response for the humanitarian purpose of ensuring stability in the Russian settlements."

The official said that since last April 30, two shipping containers are stumped on the Russian-Norwegian frontier. The containers include seven tonnes of food, as well as equipment for ships and cars. "All this is crucial for ensuring Russian presence on Spitsbergen, particularly amid preparations for the winter season," added the Consul.

The war in Ukraine and Russia’s separation from the rest of Europe bring unique difficulties for the Russians living on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen.https://t.co/wk39Pvwp9X pic.twitter.com/XiKeH0tkV0 — Timothy Phillips (@TSJPhillips) June 21, 2022

The Russian embassy in Oslo has sent a letter to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which contains a request to release the goods from the transit ban to the Russian settlements in Svalbard. -TV channel Russia 24 - Consul Sergey Gushchin.

Gushchin highlighted the Russian residents are not facing any food crisis, despite the reduction of food availability, as Arktikugol is supplying goods to the Island from European countries.

However, Russia's Consul commented on his hopes to get a positive response for ensuring stability for the Russian settlements.