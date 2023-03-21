Putin: Russia To Respond to Weapons With Nuclear Components

British Defense Minister Annabel Goldie said Tuesday that London would provide Ukraine with armor-piercing shells, including depleted uranium ammunition, for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it has decided to transfer to Kiev.

"Today it became known that the United Kingdom, through its deputy head of the Ministry of Defense, announced the delivery not only of tanks to Ukraine, but also of shells with depleted uranium," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that "it seems that the West has really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, not in words, but in deeds."

"I would like to note in this regard that if all this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly - I mean that the Collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component," Putin continued.

He made the comments after talks with a delegation of senior Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Later in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the UK that if it goes ahead with its pledge to supply depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine, there will not be many red lines left uncrossed.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium refining process, made from the highly dense uranium-238, which is used to make armor-piercing bullets but is useless in causing nuclear chain reactions. However, it remains a deadly weapon long after the conflict in which it was fired, due to its highly toxic nature and radioactive properties, which can be extremely harmful to humans.

