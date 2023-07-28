Russia-Africa Summit 2nd Day Takes Place, President Putin

"...Putin reaffirmed the ideals of freedom, independence and sovereignty as essential foundations of the new multipolar world order..."

Today is the second and last day of the Russia-Africa Summit, taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the presence of several African leaders.

During today’s events, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the ideals of freedom, independence and sovereignty as essential foundations of the new multipolar world order being created; stating that Russia will continue to reliably supply food to his partners.

On today’s first plenary session, President Putin sated that colonialism has not yet disappeared and that its remnants are still visible today. “For decades, we have provided support in the difficult confrontation of African countries with the colonial yoke,” Putin said.

Moreover, Putin also said that Moscow will allocate an additional 90 million dollars to the countries of the African continent for their development, and promised trade preferences. "To date, the total amount of debt written off is 23 billion dollars," Putin said.

����Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit on July 28 that the close friendship closely links Russia and Africa.

On the first day, President Vladimir Putin gave the inaugural speech of the summit and stated that “in the coming months we will be able to ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea.”

Despite the alleged pressures exerted by the US and EU on African countries to keep away, many African leaders arrived for the conference.

The first Russia-Africa summit and forum was held in Russia’s Sochi in 2019, with representatives of all 54 countries of the continent, as well as eight major African integrations and organizations, participating in it.