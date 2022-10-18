Nearly 60 Killed in Clashes Between Terrorist Groups in Syria

According to the SOHR, of those killed in the fighting that broke out on October 8, 28 were HTS members, 20 from pro-Turkish gangs and 10 civilians.
HTS is the largest terrorist alliance that controls half of the northwestern province of Idlib, the last terrorist stronghold in Syria.
It is reported that during the fighting over the past ten days, HTS gained ground in Turkish-held areas in the Afrin region of Aleppo province in northern Syria.
The Turkish army deployed in the region did not intervene in the clashes, considered the deadliest for years.
Following a brief lull, fighting resumed on Monday night near the neighboring town of Azaz, a stronghold of the pro-Turkish al-Shamia Front group.
Syria demands the immediate withdrawal of U.S. and Turkish troops in the country, accusing them of supporting terrorists and stealing Syria's natural resources and public assets.