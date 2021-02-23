Riots in Ecuador's Prisons Cause at Least 50 Deaths

In El Turi prison located in Cuenca, the Prosecutor´s Office confirmed 38 deaths in the maximum-security pavilion. The bodies were transported to a forensic center. This as president Lenin Moreno accused criminal organizations off the riot.

Ecuadorean police confirmed on Tuesday simultaneous riots in prisons in Guayaquil, Cuenca, and Latacunga, causing at least 50 deaths as rival gangs clashed since Monday night.

The most violent incidents took place in two prisons in Guayaquil, southwest of the capital Quito. Over 200 police officers were deployed to those prisons in addition to security forces and police helicopters.

INFORMAMOS ��



Ante los hechos suscitados el día de hoy en los CRS Guayas, Azuay y Cotopaxi @PoliciaEcuador se encuentra gestionando el control de los mismos. Al momento Criminalística reporta más de 50 PPL fallecidos.



Seguiremos informando... pic.twitter.com/OTbX3ziazU — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) February 23, 2021

"WE INFORM In view of the events that took place today in the CRS Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi @PoliciaEcuador is managing the control of them. At the moment Criminalistics reports more than 50 PPL dead."



In El Turi prison located in Cuenca, the Prosecutor´s Office confirmed 38 deaths in the maximum-security pavilion. Ambulances transported the bodies to the forensic center. This as president Lenin Moreno responsibilized criminal organizations for the riot.

In August 2020, activists reported that the 48 prisons across the country had a 70 percent deficit in prison guides, with each guide having to care, on average, for 27 inmates.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ecuador's presidential candidate, Andrés Arauz, visited the United States to hold a meeting with Ecuadorian migrants before April's second round of voting. @EbravoteleSUR pic.twitter.com/9afVeG1k7A — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 17, 2021



