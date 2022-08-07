Reinforced Efforts to Fight Industrial Fire in Cuba

The initial toll was 122 injured, 98 people have already been discharged, according to the health authorities of the province of Matanzas, which had to transfer some of the patients to hospitals in Havana for specialized care.

Cuban emergency teams, with international support from Mexico and Venezuela, which arrived on Saturday night, continue this day the fight against the serious industrial fire that broke out at the supertanker base in the city of Matanzas, 130 km east of Havana.

So far, a corpse belonging to a 60-year-old firefighter has been identified, part of the group of 17 members of that corps who were reported missing since Saturday morning.

Although the initial toll was 122 injured, 98 people have already been discharged, according to the health authorities of the province of Matanzas, which had to transfer some of the patients to hospitals in Havana for specialized care.

I share this information received, Francisco and Cristhian Guerra, father and son, workers of@AguasdeLaHabana, who handled one of the pipes that from #LaHabana came this morning to support #Matanzas , received a medical discharge. Unity and solidarity #FuerzaCuba.

Although the fire has approached a third tank, the firefighters have managed to lower the temperature in the area by cooling it with a helicopter and the installation of a pipe directly from the bay of Matanzas, with sea water.

Likewise, they are working on the evacuation of the diesel in this third tank, by means of tankers and a coastal vessel, which this Sunday docked in the area to evacuate part of the fuel.

On the ground there are specialists from Mexico and Venezuela, the first countries to arrive in support of Cuba with 5 night flights.

"All peoples have something immense and majestic in common, larger than the sky, larger than the earth, more luminous than the stars, wider than the sea: the human spirit." Thanks to all friendly countries for the solidarity provided. #FuerzaMatanzas

Early in the morning, teams of specialists from Mexico and Venezuela joined the firefighting efforts, and were the first countries to offer their help and materialize it when five flights arrived in the evening from both countries.

Earlier, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked governments including Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their support to the Cuban people.

The head of state also thanked the United States for offering technical assistance.

In the morning hours, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, led a meeting to check the actions of confrontation and mitigation, and at this moment they are once again touring the areas surrounding the fire.

The Cuban President visited the Hotel Velasco, where he exchanged words of encouragement with relatives of missing persons from the Supertanker Base in Matanzas . "All the support for you and we are here for whatever you need", he said to them. D

So far, 4,000 people have been evacuated in two neighborhoods of the city.

The incident occurred the day before when lightning struck a crude oil tank in the industrial zone of Matanzas, which according to official sources has left one dead, 121 patients hospitalized, of which five are in critical condition, three are in serious condition and another 28 are being cared for.