Rains in Sao Paulo Leave Eight Brazilians Dead

In recent days, the rains have caused damage to homes, flooding, landslides and wall collapses.

Since last week, the state of Sao Paulo has been exposed to heavy rains and flooding that have caused repeated power outages and left 8 dead so far.

The eighth victim died in Ibiuna City due to blows caused by a falling tree. Other people also died from falling walls and trees, as well as from the sinking of a small boat on Ilhabela island.

Security services have received over 2,000 calls for incidents in 40 cities where the private electric energy company ENEL provides services, which were interrupted by wiring breaks, leaving 2.1 million customers without electricity.

At the beginning of this week, at least 200,000 properties remained without electricity in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America with 12 million inhabitants. Meanwhile 25 public schools remain without electricity throughout the state.

The text reads, "Heavy rains and wind gusts affected Sao Paulo, leaving at least three people dead. In addition to damage to roofs and flooding, the city recorded landslides and falling walls as a result of the climate phenomenon."

Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes announced that underground cables will be installed to guarantee energy and telecommunications when these types of natural disasters occur.

On Tuesday afternoon, the citizens of Sao Paulo took to the streets to place barricades in protest at the interruption of electricity and water services for four consecutive days.

During the demonstration in the Vila Andrade neighborhood, an officer was injured by a shot in the leg, reported the Sao Paulo Military Police, which tried to disperse the concentration.

The outraged Brazilians placed containers and other objects in the middle of the avenue and set them on fire to interrupt traffic.