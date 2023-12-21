RSF Seizes Al-Hasaheisa Town in Central Sudan

The strategic control of Gezira state, located south of Khartoum, represents a significant advance for the paramilitary group.

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) declared on Thursday the seizure of a new town and military base in Gezira state.

In a recent announcement on social media platform X, the RSF claimed to have liberated the second infantry division of the Sudanese armed forces in al-Hasaheisa town.

Two days ago the RSF seized the state's capital, Wad Madani, following intense clashes with the Sudanese regular army. According to the Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors’ Union, 300 people killed and tens of others injured during the confrontations in Wad Madani city.

A report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), says that up to 300,000 people have fled Sudan's second largest city since the clashes began last week.

���� WFP stops aid to over 800,000 people in parts of Sudan's Gezira state due to fighting – reports

According to the WFP, about 300,000 people have fled the Sudanese state since December 15 when clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group broke out. pic.twitter.com/xC5panCVLa — Dan mutungi (@dannmuts) December 21, 2023

According to analysts, the province is located in the center of the country, allowing the RSF to continue advancing towards the army-controlled states in the east, center and southeast.

Concern over escalating tensions in the region continues to grow in the North African country, which is facing one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. Nearly 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid and protection, while access to basic necessities such as food and medical care has been severely affected.