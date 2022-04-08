RNA Viruses in the Ocean Discovered by Scientists

Scientists and experts have found thousand of samples of unknown RNA Viruses in the Ocean.

Experts have identified from a sample taken from the ocean thousands of unknown RNA Viruses. According to research, the new RNA sequences identified "help scientists better understand the evolutionary history of RNA viruses and the evolution of early life on Earth."

Research has proposed that thousands of previously unknown RNA viruses may still be hidden in the ocean. In an article published on The Conversation, the scientists explained that they had scanned a Global database of RNA sequences.

The information of the platform has been gathered during the Tara Oceans expeditions global research project, making it possible to identify "over 44 000 genes that code for the virus protein" in the process.

Resulting from the machine learning, the researchers were able to identify about 5 504 new marine RNA viruses and twice the number of known RNA virus biological groups, or phyla, from five to 10. "These new sequences help scientists better understand not only the evolutionary history of RNA viruses but also the evolution of early life on Earth," the experts said.

Top #Microbiome story: @ScienceMagazine: 'New in Science: An extensive evaluation of ocean #RNA sequences from waters worldwide has identified thousands of previously unknown RNA viruses—doubling known RNA virus phyla—i… pic.twitter.com/CmpDPKbvoV, see more https://t.co/g0I5C2Du4v — Ignacio Fdez Alberti (@ignacioFALBERTI) April 8, 2022

The team of researchers has said that those viruses are known because of their effects on people, given that RNA viruses are the cause of many diseases in people, affecting as well "plants and animals important to people."

Scientists have said that they will continue working to determine what organisms these newly identified viruses infect, regardless it "remains challenging."