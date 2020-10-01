A COVID-19 Vaccine Would Not Curb the Virus by Itself, Study

The Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics (Delve), a multidisciplinary researching team, warned that the production of a COVID-19 vaccine could face several obstacles, like drug accuracy, manufacturing, storage difficulties, and public distrust.

Experts from The UK's Royal Society said that a COVID-19 vaccine would not tackle the virus by itself if the precautionary measures cease.

“Even if it is effective, it is very unlikely that we will be able to get back completely to normal. There is going to be a sliding scale even after the introduction of a vaccine that we know to be effective,” said Imperial College London immunologist and co-writer of the report, Professor Charles Bangham.

Several researching teams are currently working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and many of them reached the human and animal testing phase. However, experts forecast that a complete vaccination process could start in the spring after prioritized groups received the drug.

“Even if we get through that and the material is available, and vaccination does start in the spring, it will take a long time to work through the different priority groups initially and then the wider population later on,” said Nilay Shah, a professor at the Imperial College London and author of the report.

The experts also cautioned that few vaccines could completely curb the infection. Even so, serums can increase the probability of surviving the disease. However, it remains unclear is possible COVID-19 vaccine efficiency, the immune response's longevity, or its side effects.

As of Thursday, the United Kingdom registered 460,178 COVID-19 cases and 42,202 deaths due to the virus.