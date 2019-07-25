'Puerto Rico's Fight Not Over': Martin Supports Push for Rights

"We rescue our country ... Get out on the streets, don't let it fall," singer Ricky Martin said after Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced Wednesday he'll step down.

Puerto Rico is celebrating, after 12 days of protest, the island’s governor, Ricardo Rossello, finally announced his resignation late Wednesday to be effective as of August 2, 2019.

"Puerto Rico did it. And we achieved it in peace. Without weapons, like Gandhi. We demanded respect and they listened to us. Respect for Puerto Rican girls, for the women of Puerto Rico, respect for the LGBT community, respect for our deceased. This will not happen again,” said pop singer Ricky Martin, puffy eyed from tears of relief, in a Instagram video to his 12 million followers published late Wednesday.

"I have cried, I have gone through everything. This has been like a birth," he said, urging his fellow Puerto Ricans to not slow their momentum as now is the time when the real work begins.

Rossello's resignation is the triumph of hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who took to the streets for 12 consecutive days.

The demonstrations began after an 889-page document was released by the Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) July 13, revealing Rossello has led a racist, misogynist smear campaign against his competitors and journalists. The official also faced allegations of corruption and mishandling of public funds in his administration.

Simultaneously, Puerto Rican officials launched a legal investigation into Russello’s actions and found there were five offenses that constitute grounds for impeachment: four serious offenses, one misdemeanor and the illicitly usage of public resources and services for partisan purposes.

Martin was joined in his call for peace by influential Latin artists such as Calle 13, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi and Wisin.

"We rescue our island, we rescue our country. Get ready, because what's next is wonderful. Get out on the streets, don't let it fall, " said Martin, who was one of the many victims of the governor’s scandalous chats revealed by the CIJ publication.