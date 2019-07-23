Puerto Rico’s Governor To Announce Resignation Soon: Reports

If this is the case it would be the culmination of 11 days of demonstrations by thousands of Puerto Ricans calling for Rossello to resign.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rossello will announce his resignation in the next few hours, as reports say he's recorded a farewell message that will be released before noon Wednesday, according to the island’s highest-circulation newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

“It was mentioned that at this time, Rossello would be replaced by the secretary of Justice, Wanda Vazquez, this in the absence of someone in the position of secretary of state,” the newspaper reported Tuesday night citing exclusive sources.

If this is the case it would be the culmination of 11 days of demonstrations by thousands of Puerto Ricans calling for Rossello to resign, after it was revealed that the official has led a racist, misogynist smear campaign against his competitors and journalists, and corruption scandals pertaining to his administration.

On Sunday evening he said would not seek re-election and will resign as president of his political party, the New Progressive Party (PNP), he refused to resign as Governor stating that he is determined to complete his term which will come to end on January 2021.

The protests were the result of an 889-page document, released by the non-profit journalism group Center for Investigative Journalism on July 13, which revealed how the governor, along with 11 high-ranking members of his office, manipulated public opinion about his administration through mass media, creating a “troll network” to discredit negative press coverage, criticism from opposition leaders, and even journalists.

Not only is the governor accused of the smear campaign, but July 10, a pair of his ex-senior administration officials were arrested and charged with fraud for abusing federal work contracts from the Department of Education and the Health Insurance Administration (ASES) and other state departments.

According to reports, the three corruption cases amount to US$15.5 million in stolen state funds.