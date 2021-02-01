Puerto Rico To Vaccinate Only Senior Citizens This Month

This Caribbean island had reported 87,440 COVID-19 cases and 1,836 deaths so far.

Puerto Rico's Health Department Secretary Carlos Mellado announced that only people over 65 will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

For this reason, the vaccination process for health workers who work in the first line of risk was temporarily suspended.

"We are going to ensure that the vaccines get to where they really need to go accordingly... Our seniors are our priority. They represent the most vulnerable population and our duty is to guarantee them the vaccine," Mellado said.

"We will be vigilant so that the new administrative order is not violated under any circumstances," he stressed and explained that the vaccination of health workers will resume when the vaccination of the elderly is concluded.

The mural of the street of doctors without borders is complete!

Health education: Our response to COVID-19 in Puerto Rico focuses on helping the most vulnerable people, including the homeless, the elderly, people with substance use disorders. pic.twitter.com/BwS4C8WOkF — Nancy Thomson (@NancyTh67286737) January 31, 2021

Besides asking citizens to respect the turn to get the vaccine, Mellado indicated that all requests for vaccination should be addressed to the Health Department.

This appeal came as local media reported that some workers of the State Elections Commission were already being vaccinated. This vaccination process, however, was never authorized and was immediately stopped.

As of Monday morning, Puerto Rico had reported 87,440 COVID-19 cases and 1,836 deaths. This Caribbean island is currently home to 3.2 million people.