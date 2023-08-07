Puerto Rican Drivers Will Get Their Digital Marbete (Label)

Press resource: the digital label will reduce by 80 percent the time required to process the paperwork in an analogical way, a service that will be accessible to all citizens, helping to eliminate inventory shortages, the costs involved in physical documentation and its distribution, facilitating procedures and excluding fraud.

Puerto Rican drivers can register their digital stamps as of August 1, thanks to the implementation of the CESCO Digital application. These digital seals are called “marbetes” and consist of fiscal and sanitary control labels for all types of products and commodities. They serve to certify their legality, origin and quality.

Pedro R. Pierluisi: “Everyone knows that we have laid great emphasis on using technology for the benefit of the people, achieving governmental efficiency and access to services in an agile and convenient way. As of today, the new Digital Label, puts an end to the seal on the car window that had to be changed every year”, he informed in another part of the press release.

Vehicle owners will also have the possibility of renewing their label online, but only after September 1, 2023. The stamp that will be used as a digital label is the electronic toll stamp, so many vehicle owners will not have to obtain it. Persons who do not have a toll stamp on their vehicle will be provided one at the time of renewal.

Users must first validate or register their devices in CESCO Digital, which began to be done this August 1; then they must renew the certification for all vehicles on September 1, 2023, excluding heavy vehicles, which will begin to be processed on December 1, 2023.

The tweet reads, "In an interview with Católica Radio 88.9 FM, I informed the details of the transition to the Digital Marbete that began this week with the registration of digital stamps. Over 25 thousand stamps have already been registered by citizens in the CESCO Digital app."



“Thousands of citizens use the services of CESCO Digital on a daily basis, which has managed to dramatically reduce the processes and time of government procedures. CESCO Digital has 2,356,940 people registered; 1,411,413 in the VACU ID registry; 122,487 citizens have renewed their driver’s licenses virtually; 100,000 new drivers have taken the learning test remotely; and 50,559 vehicle owners have made transfers through the application. We are sure that this process will be just as successful and effective”, said Transportation and Public Works Department Secretary Eileen Velez Vega.

The integration of the information systems of agencies such as the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW), the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service Office (PRITS), the Department of Treasury, the Puerto Rico Police, the Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACAA) and the Compulsory Insurance Association (Asociación de Seguro Compulsorio - ASC, Spanish acronym) allows the Government of Puerto Rico to provide agile and more accessible services to all.