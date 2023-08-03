Puerto Rico Hosts Refriamericas 2023

This is the first time that RefriAmericas Expo & Congress 2023 visits Puerto Rico, the largest event on refrigeration issues, for the industries of air conditioning, ventilation and refrigeration (HVAC/R).

RefriAmericas took place last July 25 and 26, and its success still has repercussions today. The Puerto Rico Convention Center was the venue and was attended by almost 100 exhibitors and 2,000 industry professionals.

This is an event that brings together air conditioning experts, working particularly for the air-conditioning, ventilation and refrigeration industry (HVAC-R). The event has been held with equal success in the United States, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica.

Air-conditioning is an essential part of any living space. It is a basic infrastructure in the achievement of comfort in residential and commercial spaces; while refrigeration guarantees the preservation of food, medicines, research and temperature control that help and protect human life.

With this in mind, large sellers and buyers of these products have been brought to Puerto Rico, as well as specialists and researchers, who can, in the medium-term future, promote technology transfer policies that impact on the development of the sector on the Caribbean island.

Se realizó con éxito @Refriamericas 2023 en la ciudad de San Juan #PuertoRico con empresas participantes y visitantes de diversos paises de #Latinoamérica #Refrinoticias siempre presente en los eventos de la industria #HVACR pic.twitter.com/NjkPbXOjTy — REFRINOTICIAS (@Refrinoticias) July 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "Refriamericas 2023 was successfully held in the city of San Juan Puerto Rico with participating companies and visitors from various countries in Latin America Refrinoticias always present in the HVACR industry events."

During those days, conferences were delivered on topics of refrigeration, air-conditioning, decarbonization and the future of the industry worldwide. Around 100 exhibitors presented their equipment and consumer alternatives for personal and commercial use.

As part of the event, engineer Karine Leblanc served as keynote speaker and presented the topic “How to be a human being in a technical world”, where she delved into the importance of human skills to develop technical knowledge and become an integral professional in this industry.

Another highlight activity was the panel “The challenge of designing and implementing HVAC/R projects in the XXI century”, which was made up of the finalists for the CALA Award, which will choose the Best HVAC/R Project in Latin America in the last year.

It aroused great interest in the public, as well as engineers, contractors, installers of HVAC/R systems, and students of professional and technical careers in mechanical, industrial and construction engineering, many of whom participated in the conferences.

“We are convinced that attendees took important notes from each lecture to apply in their projects and in their companies, something that has always been the main objective of the RefriAmericas Congress. We thank all the participants,” said Duván Chaverra, Academic Director of RefriAmericas and Editor-in-Chief of the ACR Latin America magazine.