Problems in US Society Exposed as COVID-19 Cases Top 30 Million

The United States surpassed 30 million COVID-19 cases and 545,000 deaths on Wednesday, which highlights a catastrophic failure resulting from lack of national leadership, disrespect for science, and inadequacy of public health infrastructure.

Currently, President Joe Biden is trying hard to reverse the pandemic's tragic trajectory left over by Donald Trump's approach. Biden's team has, among other measures, ramped up vaccinations all over the country.

So far, a third of U.S. adults, around 84 million, has received at least one vaccine dose, and 45 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The virus is still spreading across the country, although major indicators have decreased significantly from their peak in January. The most recent seven-day average of new cases is nearly 55,000 per day and the seven-day average of deaths is approximately 968 per day.

Experts warn that the British coronavirus variant could become the dominant strain in the United States by the end of March.

"When I'm often asked, 'Are we turning the corner?' my response is really more like, 'We are at the corner. Whether or not we're going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen,'" Anthony Fauci said at the White House briefing.

"You've got to continue to do what we're doing: more vaccinations and continue to do public health measures until we actually do turn the corner," he added.

However, at least a dozen states have started to ease COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates and social distancing requirements in businesses.