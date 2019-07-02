President Maduro Ratifies Commitment to Dialogue in Norway

The Venezuelan president said that his government is keeping open all doors for political dialogue with the opposition and said that next week there will be good news.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed on Monday the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to the dialogue in Norway and assured that next week he will announce "good news".

"I want to ratify the commitment of the Bolivarian Government that I preside over and that of the revolutionary forces with the dialogue of Norway and the construction of a permanent table of dialogue and solutions," he said during a day's work on the development of the Venezuela Bella Mission, from Caracas .

The president said that his government is keeping open "all the doors for political dialogue with all leaders and political factions of the opposition."

He also stressed that treason and conspiracy should end. "Let's go through a single path: the path of the Constitution, understanding, dialogue, the truth of Venezuela, of overcoming problems without foreign interventionism," he said.

The president recalled that Venezuela "is at a great stage of the historical and heroic battle for freedom," but there are people who seek to eclipse the truth about the South American nation.

In this regard, he said that this year 2019 will achieve "a great agreement of understanding and peace, dialogue and democracy for Venezuela" and asked for the help of all citizens of the country.