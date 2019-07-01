German Ambassador Sent Back to Venezuela As Relations Improve

"Channels for diplomatic dialogue are being re-established in mutual respect and in accordance with international law," declared Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro formally authorized German ambassador Daniel Kriener to return to Caracas, a few months after sending him back to Germany over interference in domestic affairs, reported Monday Venezuela's Foreign Ministry.

The decision followed the meeting in Berlin between Venezuelan Vice-Minister Yvan Gil and Germany's Head of Foreign Relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, read an official statement tweeted by Jorge Arreaza, Minister of Foreign Relations of Venezuela and represents a serious setback to U.S foreign policy by having one of its allies deal directly with the Venezuelan government.

Kriener was one of the few European representatives that were present on March 4 in Maiquetia Airport to welcome Juan Guaido, an opposition lawmaker who declared himself 'interim president' of Venezuela on Jan. 23 in violation of the country’s constitution.

According to EuroPress, Kreiner later met with Guaido in the residence of Spanish Ambassador in Caracas, Jesus Silva, along with diplomats from France, Portugal, Romania, The Netherlands, United States, Canada and Chile.

Even when the diplomat was expelled, the Venezuelan government insisted that it did not mean the rupture of diplomatic relations - in accordance with international law and that it still wished to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Three weeks later, Germany refused to recognize the opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido's envoy to Berlin as Venezuela's ambassador, stressing that "political conditions" to recognize the Guaido’s envoy "are not met" given that the 30-day maximum period he had to call elections has expired.