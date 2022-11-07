President Maduro Participates in Food Crisis Debate at COP27

"We are in an irreversible stage of the climate change damage, which has been caused by the capitalist, destructive, and highly polluting model," the Bolivarian leader stressed.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is taking part in the working table on Food Security and Climate Change, during the high-level segment of the 27th Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) that takes place in Egypt.

"Venezuela, here we are! At COP27 to protect nature and life in the world as well as preserve our Pachamama. We are obliged to achieve it, we cannot fail the future," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Maduro was received at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Egyptian President Abdelfatah El-Sisi.

During the opening ceremony of COP27, the Bolivarian leader emphasized that the Summit seeks to find mechanisms that contribute to facing the climate emergency on the planet.

"We are in an irreversible stage of the climate change damage, which has been caused by the destructive and highly polluting capitalist model. All nations must commit to the execution of concrete actions that seek life on the planet ," the Venezuelan president said.

"The task of preserving life on planet earth is everyone's responsibility. Reaching agreements and committing ourselves for the well-being of humanity is the right path. Let's work for it!"

The COP27, which began on Sunday and will conclude on Nov. 18, has brought together over 30,000 people representing governments, companies, NGOs, and social groups.