President Biden Signs Two Executive Orders on Gender Equity

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed two executive orders aimed to promote gender equity, vowing "to ensure that every domestic and foreign policy we pursue rests on a foundation of dignity and equity for women."

The first executive order establishes a Gender Policy Council within the White House, reformulating the White House Council on Women and Girls disbanded by Donald Trump's administration.

The council will work with all cabinet secretaries and submit an annual report to the president to measure progress on prioritizing gender equality across the government.

Its long-term focuses will include increasing economic security and opportunity by addressing the structural barriers to women's participation in the labor force; decreasing wage and wealth gaps; and addressing the caregiving needs of U.S. families and supporting care workers.

The second executive order seeks to reverse a controversial regulation by the Trump administration that granted more rights and protections to those accused of sexual assault or harassment on campus.

The order directs the Education Department to review all existing regulations to guarantee an educational environment free from discrimination "in the form of sexual harassment, which encompasses sexual violence, and including discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity."

On Monday, Biden also nominated two women to be four-star generals. He picked General Jacqueline Van Ovost, current commander of Air Mobility Command for the U.S. Air Force, to be commander for the U.S. Transportation Command, and Lt. General Laura Richardson, current commanding general of U.S. Army North, to be commander for the U.S. Southern Command.