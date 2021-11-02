Biden Admits Healthcare Is a Privilege in US

Receiving health care should be a right, not a privilege, Joe Biden posted on Twitter, while suggesting enrolling in a program to buy health insurance before December 15.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday admitted that health care is a privilege in his country and urged citizens to get a health plan by 2022.

Some users criticized that none of Biden's plans were affordable and if health was a right, they should not pay to have access to it.

President Joe Biden’s Statement on the 2022 Open Enrollment Period Says, “Health Care Should Be A Right — Not A Privilege — For All Americans”https://t.co/QakPUdFp6W — SIERRA SUN TIMES (@SIERRASUNTIMES) November 1, 2021

Global health care is the way to go, one U.S. netizen tweeted. At the same time, another one stressed that paying ridiculously large sums of money to for-profit insurance companies only benefits those companies.

Joe Biden's social investment plan included some issues such as lowering prescription drug prices and dental and vision coverage for beneficiaries of the Medicaid insurance program.

COVID19 exposes the fragility of the US health care system

and the flaws in their economy.



Policy expert Scott Santens explains

why we need a Universal Basic Income

to create a resilient society! #basisincome #COVID__19



The time is now! ✊ https://t.co/Cq5AEOlFhY — Matthijs Pontier �� ��‍☠️ (@Matthijs85) October 17, 2020

However, those benefits were left out of the package as part of negotiations between Democratic lawmakers, who lowered the plan's funding from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.

Despite the reduction, the initiative — still stalled in Congress — includes measures to reduce fees for U.S. citizens who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and the inclusion of hearing services for Medicare insurance beneficiaries.