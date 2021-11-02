Biden Admits Healthcare Is a Privilege in US

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday admitted that health care is a privilege in his country and urged citizens to get a health plan by 2022.
Receiving health care should be a right, not a privilege, Joe Biden posted on Twitter, while suggesting enrolling in a program to buy health insurance before December 15.
Some users criticized that none of Biden's plans were affordable and if health was a right, they should not pay to have access to it.
Global health care is the way to go, one U.S. netizen tweeted. At the same time, another one stressed that paying ridiculously large sums of money to for-profit insurance companies only benefits those companies.
Joe Biden's social investment plan included some issues such as lowering prescription drug prices and dental and vision coverage for beneficiaries of the Medicaid insurance program.
However, those benefits were left out of the package as part of negotiations between Democratic lawmakers, who lowered the plan's funding from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.
Despite the reduction, the initiative — still stalled in Congress — includes measures to reduce fees for U.S. citizens who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and the inclusion of hearing services for Medicare insurance beneficiaries.