'Prepare for a No-Deal Brexit', British PM Johnson Announces

His announcement was harshly criticized by those who consider that a "No-Deal" Brexit is not a good option amid a severe economic crisis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday acknowledged that unless there is a fundamental change in the position of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom is heading for a "No-Deal" disengagement from this integration bloc.

He referred to "an Australian solution" with the EU, which means that a pact would not be closed and relations would be governed by the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

To justify his decision, the conservative politician said that the European Union has refused to negotiate an agreement convenient for his country. Therefore, a "no-deal" Brexit could become the most feasible solution that the British government would give to a diplomatic crisis that has lasted for the past five years.

Nevertheless, Johnson's proposal does not dissipate the problems that the British economy and the EU economies will have to face almost immediately. Among those, for example, are the drawbacks that supply chains for goods and services would have to deal with.

Its not that long ago that Boris Johnson won an absolute majority in the UK parliament, promised to "let the healing begin" and a great future for the UK outside EU. Reality is a cocktail of hard Brexit and a terrible Covid-19 outcome both in terms of health and the economy. https://t.co/aGbyswrFRv — Morten O. Ravn (@MortenORavn) October 16, 2020

The announcement made by the British Prime Minister was not surprising, as it reflects the position he has always held regarding a break at any cost with the European Union. However, his words were harshly criticized by those who consider that a "No-Deal" Brexit is not a good option amid a severe recession.

“Johnson’s handling of Brexit has been disastrous and these reckless comments are just further evidence of his incompetence,” the Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said, as reported by The Guardian.

“When the U.K. is already facing the biggest crisis in generations as a result of coronavirus, we cannot afford to crash out of the EU without a deal in place or to accept a rushed, bad deal. The government cannot allow people’s livelihoods to be put further at risk,” she added.