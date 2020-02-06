From the South: How Can the Brexit Affect Caribbean Nations?

Just a week ago, the United Kingdom formalized their departure from the EU, Caricom Ambassador to Haiti, Earl Huntley, talked about the consequences of this scenario for Caribbean nations.

Caribbean nations will continue their relationship with the European Union (EU) under the terms of the new agreement, Caricom Ambassador to Haiti, Earl Huntley declared Thursday in a televised interview with TeleSUR's "From the South."

Just a week ago, the United Kingdom formalized its departure from the EU. This move brings forth some questions to areas where British influence is a historical fact. The Caribbean is a region with significant trade connections with the Commonwealth through the UK; the new situation brings some questions forth as to the relation of the area with the EU.

"Britain supported the Caribbean in the UE. With the new situation, we no longer have the same kind of partner that we used to have," Huntley says.

According to him, Caribbean nations will have to establish a new trade relationship with the UK, now that it no longer belongs to the economic and political block, because many of the regional exports go there: "A deal that Caricom would negotiate with the UK."

How will #Brexit affect the Caribbean? A region that had major trade connections with the EU through the UK. To talk about that, I spoke with Earl Huntley, former Caricom Ambassador to Haiti. pic.twitter.com/yeZLB0GL04 — Estefanía Bravo (@EbravoteleSUR) February 7, 2020

Furthermore, Huntley stated that given the excellent state of relationships, both Britain and the EU would still have favorable deals with Caribbean and African countries, Huntley explained.

"The Britons fully protected the preferential trade agreements that we have with the EU, but now those agreements will have to be adjusted at the EU level and with Britain as well," the ambassador said.

He also considered that the crucial bananas exports wouldn't be abruptly affected "if we can get good terms in the agreements given our good relationships with the UK and the Commonwealth."