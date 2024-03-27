Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl: From Legend to Stage

The warrior cries out to the gods for his beloved and they turn her into a dormant, peaceful volcano like the princess.

One of the most important romantic myths of Mexican culture is the sad legend of the two volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl.

The story tells of the kidnapping of the beautiful Iztaccíhuatl at the hands of the evil prince Yaotzin, when he sees her dancing and falls madly in love with her, although she did not love him.

To her rescue comes the warrior Popocatépetl, who secretly loved her, he embarks on a fight to the death with the monarch, wounding the beautiful lady in the process and killing her.

Popocatépetl, heartbroken, throws himself at the volcano as a sign of eternal love and the gods decide to turn it into another volcano, a repulsive active one, which manifests its anger, hatred and sadness at losing Iztaccíhuatl.

This beautiful story will be staged by the ballet group of the National Arts Center (CENART). The presentation, according to the CENART, will be very shocking and will use technology and special effects on the stage.

The ballet of Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl will be available on April 4 at 19:00 hours at the Raúl Flores Canelo Theater, Mexico City.