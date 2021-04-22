    • Live
Italy

Pope Warns That Nature "Would No Longer Forgive" on Earth Day

    The Pope urged world leaders to collaborate as nature "could no longer forgive." | Photo: Twitter/@ctrlamb

Published 22 April 2021 (2 hours 8 minutes ago)
Opinion

Pope Francis remarked that "now it is the time to act" on Thursday, in a message to mark Earth Day.

RELATED:

Pope Francis Conveys a Message To Julian Assange

"You do not exit from the crisis the same; we will either exit better or worse. That is the challenge, and if we don't exit better, we will take the path of self-destruction," the leader of the Catholic Church said.

"We need to heal the damaged relationships that are essential to supporting us and the entire fabric of life," the Pope added. This, as U.S. President Joe Biden holds a virtual summit on climate change with 40 leaders worldwide on April 22 and 23.

Moreover, the Pope urged world leaders to collaborate as nature "could no longer forgive" and "we are still in time, and we will be more resilient if we work together instead of alone."

Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
