Pope Francis Begins Historic Visit to Iraq

During the three-day trip, the Pontiff will approach Iraq's Christian minorities and seek to build bridges with Islam.

Pope Francis on Friday called for an end to extremism and violence upon his arrival in Iraq on the first-ever papal visit to the country.

"May there be an end to factions and intolerance," urged Francis in his first address to the nation after arriving at Baghdad International Airport.

During the three-day trip, the Pontiff will approach Iraq's Christian minorities and seek to build bridges with Islam after meeting with one of its leaders, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

The visit is Pope Francis’ first travel abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. "Nothing could stop this trip. I had the obligation to come to this land martyred for years,” he said.

Watch: Pope Francis welcomed by traditional music and dance as he arrived in Iraq for a historic visit pic.twitter.com/m9BfcSU6IF — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 5, 2021

"The long presence of Christians in this land, and their contributions to the life of the nation, constitute a rich heritage," Pope Francis added.

On Sunday, the Pope will offer a Mass for 10,000 people in a stadium in Erbil, capital of the Kurdish Autonomous Region. The rest of his appearances will be behind closed doors and with a reduced number of participants.

His visit takes place while the country is confined and under extreme health measures. "I'll try to follow directions and not shake hands with everyone, but I don't want to stay too far," Francis said.

Iraq, long scarred by war, is now facing the second wave of COVID-19 infections, with over 5,000 new cases and dozens of deaths per day.