Police Misconduct Adds Fuel to 'Broken Britain' Debate

The recently reported police misconduct allegations, along with a long list of problems facing Downing Street, have intensified the British media debate about whether "Britain is broken."

Over 1,000 Metropolitan Police (Met) officers are currently suspended or on restricted duties due to alleged misconduct or such crimes as violence against women and girls.

The Met launched a vast vetting and review process of its tens of thousands of officers and staff after the 2021 rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by former Met officer Wayne Couzens.

The latest development is an attempt to restore the public's trust, but it seems to have failed to alleviate the anxieties of Britons facing a catalogue of problems.

It has also fueled the attack line that "Britain is broken" directed at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative government.

A London police officer admitted to 49 counts of rape and sex abuse from 2003-2020, making him one of the UK’s worst sex offenders.



David Carrick told victims no one would believe them over a police officer.



In England, only 0.2% of police misconduct reports lead to discipline. pic.twitter.com/xWrnVaYqyr — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 16, 2023

The list of other problems includes more than 170 schools closed or partially closed because of unsafe concrete used during their construction; the pending scrapping of the Northern section of the HS2 high-speed rail line that would link London and northern England; and the highest-ever number of people in 21st century Britain relying on food banks to feed families in a cost-of-living crisis.

Adding to the concerns, Sunak has announced that the plan to phase out petrol-driven cars by 2030 is to be extended to 2035 to help poorer families prepare for the switch.

At the recent annual conference of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), which represents millions of workers, General Secretary Paul Nowak told delegates: "Nothing works in this country any more, and no one in government cares. The Conservatives have broken Britain."

The Guardian newspaper said in a recent editorial that "Broken Britain won't be fixed with the status quo." "State-led public investment is needed to repair a decade of cuts," it added.

The Telegraph said in a comment article: "Britain is broken. ...We have stumbled on the worst of all words -- Scandi-level taxation without the public services to match."

The debate has raised concerns among ordinary people in the country. Liverpool-based information technology (IT) specialist Dave Toller said:

"Britain is completely and utterly broken. People say the system isn't working. It is working, but only for a limited number, who are making a lot of money out of it."

Former care manager Beryl Tarpey, a grandmother who lives in Cheshire, said she fears for older people and the disabled who need care in the so-called "Broken Britain."

"We used to have well-established communities, where people looked after each other. That has all changed... Watching the news on TV is so depressing, with stories of problems being faced by many, whether it's food shortages, or struggling to pay the household bills. It seems there is no escape for many families," she said.

Professor John Bryson, a political expert at the University of Birmingham, blamed the political landscape for the "Britain is Broken" attacks, labeling it "a purely political ploy."

"There's an interesting narrative that goes on within British politics and one can see this over the last 150 years. The narrative is that there's a crisis in Britain, Britain is broken," Bryson said.

"One has a continual message that there's something wrong ... and this tries to shift the voters away from the government in office to vote for alternative parties during the next general election," said the professor.

"If you're buying into a narrative that Britain is broken... and a new political party will come and provide salvation, I would suggest you're going to be severely disappointed," Bryson added.