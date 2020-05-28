Piñera's Failure: Chile Reaches Almost 87,000 COVID-19 Cases

Changes in health strategies show the confusion and failure of the neoliberal government.

During the last 24 hours, Chile registered 4,654 new COVID-19 cases and thus reached 86,943 infections, a figure that exceeds China where the pandemic started.

Health Minister Jaime Mañalich acknowledged that 890 deaths have occurred so far and 3,707 health workers are infected, a figure which has been released one day after the ​​​​Sebastian Piñera's administration announced free "life insurance" for them.

At the national level, the occupation of "critical beds" stands at 86 percent, while in the Metropolitan region, where Santiago is located, the rate is at 93 percent.

The official report showed that quarantine measures are not working in the Metropolitan region, where cases of clandestine massive social events continue to be reported.

Chile’s corrupt healthcare business man and also minister of health, blames failure to act on covid-19 on the whole freaking country . He is obviously making $ but apparently not enough. #chilestillviolateshumanrights https://t.co/xAwjyytS46 — Montserrat Nicolas (@Curvaspoliticas) May 23, 2020

In response to harsh criticism of the Piñera administration's disastrous management of the pandemic, the Health Minister again tried to blame the population by reissuing the idea that "the failure of the government is the complete failure of a country."

"If the conviction of the need to take these quarantine measures does not live in each one, this will last a long time," Mañalich said.

In recent weeks, Piñera has been forced to replace his strategy of selective confinement in some cities and zones with a strategy of total quarantines.

Chile remains in third place in the Latin American region as the country with the most cases of COVID-19, being preceded by Peru (135,905) and Brazil (411,821).