Philippines: Typhoon Doksuri Leaves 5 Dead, More Expected

On Thursday, the Philippines' national disaster agency stated that the death toll in heavy rains, floods, and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri climbed to five.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), four people were buried in a landslide in Benguet province in the northern Philippines and one in Rizal province, east of Metro Manila.

In an official statement, Edgar Posadas, NDRRMC spokesperson, said that the agency is validating the reported deaths.

Official reports and several specialists state that the number of deaths can still increase as local media and police report more deaths in some typhoon-affected areas.

The NDRRMC has also said that Doksuri has affected over 328,000 people across the Southeast Asian country, with around 20,000 in over 300 temporary shelters.

Powerful typhoon with 110mph winds lashes the Philippines. One person has drowned as the storm hammered regions with torrential rain that flooded villages, caused landslides and cut off power.

According to the Philippines' weather bureau forecast, Doksuri, will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, dumping more rain in the next few days.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, the Philippines experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some intense and destructive; Doksuri is the fifth typhoon to batter the Philippines this year.