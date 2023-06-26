    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > The Philippines

World Bank: 110 Mln USD Loan to Enhance Philippines Education

  • World Bank logo. Jun. 26, 2023.

    World Bank logo. Jun. 26, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@bilyonaryo_ph

Published 26 June 2023
Opinion

"...the program will concentrate on enhancing literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills..."

On Saturday, the World Bank (WD) announced that it has approved a 110 million U.S. dollars loan to finance a project aiming to boost education quality in the southern Philippines.

Related:
WB Approves Loan to The Philippines, Environment and Climate

According to WD, nearly 2 million elementary school students from kindergarten to grade 6, as well as over 60,000 teachers and school administrators in three poor regions in western Mindanao, will benefit from the project.

Official reports state that the program will concentrate on enhancing literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills for the students, particularly emphasizing peace-building, gender-sensitive instruction, climate and disaster resilience, and inclusive education.

Moreover, the project will also deliver professional development opportunities to teachers and school administrators and supervisors.

According to Ndiamé Diop, the World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, the project is part of the multilateral WD continuing support to boost human capital in the Philippines.

Official reports show that the Philippines has increased investments in basic education and has had improvements in enrollment in the past decade. However, learning outcomes remained weak, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenge.

Tags

World Bank Loan The Philippines

People

Ndiamé Diop

The Star
World Bank
by teleSUR/ YBC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.