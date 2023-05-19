Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns From Lakas-CMD

"I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people..."

On Friday, the Vice President of the Philippines, Sara Duterte, presented her resignation from the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), which serves as the ruling political party in the lower house of the country's legislative branch.

Duterte, who serves as the party's chairperson, did not provide any specific reason for her “irrevocable” resignation.

"I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people ... This cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political power play," Duterte said.

"I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country," Duterte added.

This is to announce my irrevocable resignation as a Lakas-CMD member effective today. pic.twitter.com/45zU4aJkT2 — Sara Duterte (@indaysara) May 18, 2023

The decision of Duterte was issued after Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, a former president and present lawmaker who holds the title of chairperson emeritus of Lakas-CMD, was downgraded from senior deputy speaker to deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The office of the deputy speakers of the House of Representatives holds the second-highest rank within the hierarchy of its officials.

The House of Representatives' lower chamber comprises nine deputy speakers, among whom is Arroyo.