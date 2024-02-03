Petro Denounces Institutional Breakdown in Colombia

"They have decided the institutional rupture. As President of the Republic I must warn the world of the mafia takeover of the Attorney General's Office and I must ask the people for the maximum popular mobilization for decency," said Petro.

Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, denounced on Friday the institutional rupture in the South American country.

Through his official account on the social network X, the president denounced what is happening in some state institutions that are still in the hands of the right wing.

"There is a serious constitutional rupture when the Attorney General's Office investigates the President of the Republic", said Petro pointing out that "prominent jurists are talking about institutional rupture in the case of the Chancellor of the Republic."

"Unions have been raided, unions have been tortured and pressure has been used on witnesses to accuse the president and they have not been successful; desperately drug trafficking sectors, perpetrators of crimes against humanity, corrupt politicians and corrupt sectors of the prosecution seek the removal of the President from the office elected by the people," the president said.

Le solicito a todas las organizaciones de derechos humanos, partidos progresistas y organizaciones de trabajadores de Colombia y del mundo prestar atención a esta denuncia:



He escuchado a juristas destacados hablando de ruptura institucional en el caso del canciller de la… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) February 2, 2024

Petro added that actions carried out by members of other political parties, such as the one to which the Attorney General belongs, have not been criminalized and have been recognized as legal.

In this regard the president said that the contributions made by a drug trafficker to political parties in campaign time have been qualified as legal, while the one made by the teachers union has been catalogued as illegal, since they are contributions to a leftist party.

"The desperate response will be not only to suspend the chancellor of the Republic, but to criminally prosecute the president of Ecopetrol and the superintendent of public services for having been president of the Colombia Humana party. The Prosecutor's Office will request my impeachment without hiding the fact that they have carried out an unconstitutional investigation against me, seeking the triumph that the people did not grant them," Petro said denouncing that the institutions are being used "to appear as the great farewell play of the Attorney General."

"They have decided the institutional rupture. As President of the Republic I must warn the world of the mafia takeover of the Attorney General's Office and I must ask the people for the maximum popular mobilization for decency," Petro urged.

He further said that a progressive president should not be overthrown because a labor union made a contribution to a left-wing party.