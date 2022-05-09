Petro Aims to Consolidate Peace if He Wins Colombia’s Elections

Peace in Colombia is the central axis of the government program proposed by the candidate of the political party Pacto Histórico (Historical Pact), Gustavo Petro.

The frontrunner to win the next elections in Colombia said via Twitter that if he becomes president, he will initiate a comprehensive peace process with all the actors of violence and propose a great pact of society for coexistence.

According to the programmatic platform of the Historical Pact, in a possible mandate of Petro and Francia Márquez (vice-president), violence against peace signatories will cease and with the support of the whole society and the international community, they will implement what has been agreed in its entirely.

The agreement on integral rural reform will be a central pillar of Petro's program proposal for the democratization of the land. Petro offers to implement a Special System for the Progressive Guarantee of the Right to Food of the rural population and will create governance bodies and link them to various programs to fight hunger and malnutrition.

Among other measures, Petro said that he would establish the Land Fund, create the agrarian jurisdiction, advance in the elaboration of the Rural Property Social Management Plans, and implement the Registry of Land Management Subjects to contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the legal security of tenure.

Fecode, the educators' union, announced its support for the campaign of Gustavo Petro and France of the Historical Pact, arguing that public education must be defended as a fundamental human right.

With the participation of all sectors of society, "we will remove the bureaucratic and political entrapment of the Development Plans with a Territorial Approach so that the more than 32 thousand initiatives in the 170 prioritized municipalities become a reality," Petro said.

He also proposes articulating the most effective instruments of the National Plan for Crop Substitution and the Comprehensive Community and Municipal Plans for Substitution and Alternative Development to the new policy of a productive economy based on work and food production.

He also said that his government would spare no effort to ensure that the Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition System fulfills its mission and the legal and constitutional mandates. Likewise, he considers it necessary to reach a peace agreement with the National Liberation Army, for which he will create the conditions to advance an effective dialogue and negotiation within the framework of the generation of great national consensus and the support of the international community.