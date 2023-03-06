Peruvians in Cusco and Puno Resume Protests Against Boluarte

The Front of Puno Popular Organizations declared Dina Boluarte an enemy of Peruvians and recalled that her regime is responsible for the murder of 21 citizens in that area.

In the early hours of Monday, the inhabitants of the provinces of Canchis and Espinar in the Cusco department restarted protests to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

In Canchis, local media reported that the Arturo Bridge woke up covered with mounds of earth and stones. There is no passage from Cusco to Puno and Arequipa.

During a meeting in Apurimac, the Espinar Cusco provincial struggle committee and other grassroots organizations agreed to restart the strike against the Boluarte regime.

Leaders from the regions of Puno, Arequipa, Moquegua, Apurímac, Cusco, Madre de Dios, and Ayacucho were present at that meeting.

���� | Las fuerzas de seguridad abren fuego contra manifestantes aimaras en una jornada de protestas en Puno, Perú. pic.twitter.com/eHESv8Ppv4 — Mundo en Conflicto �� (@MundoEConflicto) March 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "Security forces open fire on Aymara demonstrators during a day of protests in Puno, Peru."

Over the weekend, the Juli Police Station was set on fire. This occurred after soldiers harshly repressed the residents, leaving at least five injured. For a month now, the highland region of Puno, which is located on the border with Bolivia, has been on permanent strike.

From Geneva, United Nations experts called for an end to the violence in Peru and expressed concern about reports of repression, arbitrary killings, arrests and detentions,

"In any democratic society people have the right to protest and raise their concerns about political changes that affect their lives and livelihoods," they said.

The UN experts echoed the latest report from the Ombudsman's Office, which has registered 48 deaths and 1,301 injuries in Peru since the protests began on Dec. 7, 2022, when Congress dismissed President Pedro Castillo.