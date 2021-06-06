Peruvians Living in 79 Countries to Vote in the Runoff

Peru's Foreign Affairs Ministry (RREE) informed that 997,033 Peruvians living abroad are eligible to cast their vote in this Sunday's presidential elections.

Among the countries with the largest number of Peruvian voters are the U.S (309,602), Spain (152,212), Argentina (143,189), Chile (117,140), and Italy (94,590).

The RREE delivered electoral papers such as voting records and ballot boxes to 114 consular offices in 79 countries. At least, 3,440 voting tables are expected to function in 224 locations.

In this runoff election, Peruvians residing in Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, and Aruba will be able to participate as they could not cast their vote on April 11 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Compartimos imágenes del proceso de votación de la Segunda Elección Presidencial 2021 en París, Marsella, Niza y Lyon, Francia.#VotemosPerú#PeruanosEnElExterior pic.twitter.com/IcnVKAaLby — Cancillería Perú���� (@CancilleriaPeru) June 6, 2021

The meme reads, "We share images of the 2021 presidential elections runoff in Paris, Marseille, Nice and Lyon, France."

National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) President Piero Corvetto indicated that this Sunday's elections will have a higher turnout overseas, reaching 1.5 percent of the electoral roll.

The elections are taking place amid a pressing COVID-19 situation in Peru where health authorities had reported 1,980,391 cases and 186,073 related fatalities.

This Sunday, over 25,280,954 Peruvians will have to decide between the leftist candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party and Keiko Fujimori who represents Popular Force to head the presidential office for the next five years.