Leftist Candidate Castillo Condemns Fujimori Father's Crimes

Free Peru's (PL) leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo Wednesday held a meeting with relatives of victims who suffered forced disappearance during Alberto Fujimori's presidency (1990-2000).

Castillo received a public letter from families of the Cantuta case victims, in which they denounced ongoing human rights violations and urged for justice.

He met also the relatives of 24-year-old Inti Sotelo, who was murdered during protests against ex-interim President Manuel Merino in November last year.

"No more disappearances. Our solidarity with the families of those who disappeared during Fujimori's dark times," the PL candidate said to express his commitment to hold the responsible accountable.

This was yesterday in Puno (Peru) very high above sea level close to Bolivia and Titicaca Lake. Castillo is running for President against Fujimori (2d round this Sunday). Judging by this crowd, the aboriginal revival is very much alive in Peru! ������⛰ https://t.co/7L1LDNfxL0 — Denault Philippe L. (@phldenault) June 2, 2021

On July 18, 1992, nine students and a professor were kidnapped from the Enrique Guzman y Valle National University (La Cantuta) by Peruvian army intelligence agents. A year later, the remains of two of them were found in clandestine graves.

The Cantuta and the Barrios Altos cases, in which 15 people died, including an 8-year-old boy, at the hands of security agents, were taken to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CIDH) that ruled the cases evidenced grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

In 2009, Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated homicide and serious injuries for the events that took place in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta.