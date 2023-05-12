Peru: Prosecutors Ask For 35 Years In Prison Against Kuczynski

The former president is accused of the crime of money laundering with the aggravating circumstance of a criminal organization.

The Peruvian Public Prosecutor's Office requested on Friday a prison sentence of 35 years for former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) as part of the investigation of the Odebrecht case.

Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez who leads the First Office of the Lava Jato Special Team filed the indictment against Kuczynski. He is accused of the crime of money laundering with the aggravating circumstance of a criminal organization.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, 84 years old Kuczynski is allegedly linked with a criminal group and would have received about 12 million dollars related to public works.

Kuczynski was related to the concealment of transactions through consultancies and advisory services for public works, the local media said, noting that the indictment also included 4 individuals and 4 legal entities.

The former Peruvian president resigned in March 2018 requesting a vacancy due to moral incapacity. He left office after the Brazilian construction company revealed that it hired two consulting firms linked to him -Westfield Capital and Firts Capital- to advise it on financial operations in Peru.

He previously served as Minister of Economy during the government of former President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006).

Kuczynski has been on probation since April 2022 after three years under house arrest.