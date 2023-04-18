Peru Extends State of Emergency to Fight Drug Trafficking

"...the Peruvian government has declared a 60-day extension of the state of emergency in two provinces..."

The government of Peru has made the decision to prolong the period of the state of emergency in the northeast border region, a move that is aimed at intensifying the efforts to combat the illicit trade of narcotics.

According to a released decree, the Peruvian government has declared a 60-day extension of the state of emergency in two provinces situated in the department of Loreto. This decision has been made as a part of the nation's persistent battle against drug trafficking in the northeastern border region.

The effective date of the extension is April 19, as stated in the decree promulgated in the official newspaper El Peruano.

This measure permits the National Police and the Armed Forces to carry on with their operations in the provinces of Putumayo and Mariscal Ramon Castilla.

The statement made clear that the armed forces will render assistance in providing services to “women and people in vulnerable conditions” throughout the phases of incarceration, confinement, and law enforcement intervention.

The declaration of a state of emergency involves the imposition of limitations or temporary cessation of fundamental constitutional privileges concerning the sanctity of domicile, unrestricted movement, public gathering, as well as individual autonomy and protection.

The declaration, endorsed by President Dina Boluarte, indicated that the resolution had been ratified upon thoughtful reflection of the counsel provided by the General Command of the National Police.