Peru President Vizcarra Calls Early Elections for 2020

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra announced Sunday that his country would bring forward legislative and presidential elections, cutting his term short one year early, a measure he says to end "institutional crisis" after Congress declined to approve all the requested political reforms.

Vizcarra, in his traditional speech during the national holiday for the Independence anniversary of the country, said in Congress that the proposal will be presented to the body and must be ratified in a referendum.

The presidential and congressional mandates are due to end in 2021. "I present to the Congress a constitutional reform for the bringing forward of general elections, which implies the cut of the congressional and presidential mandate to July 28, 2020," said the president.

His announcement was interrupted by the opposition Fujimorist party Popular Force, which controls the parliament,

Before making this announcement, the president criticized the parliament because, he said, the political reform projects sent by his office to fight corruption "have encountered obstacles.”

"Today Peruvians do not feel represented, so we must, congressmen, take charge of this reality, the situation has to change, we do not want to curb the country's growth," he said.

Vizcarra came to power 16 months ago after former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was forced to resign in 2018. Vizcarra, who was the vice president then, did not contest elections to be the leader of the country.