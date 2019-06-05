Peru: President Wins Confidence Motion Over Anti-Graft Reforms

Vizcarra had threatened to dissolve parliament and force new elections unless lawmakers backed his anti-graft proposals.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra won a vote of confidence on Wednesday in the opposition-controlled Congress for his government's anti-corruption policies.

Vizcarra - who succeeded disgraced ex-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski a year ago - won by 77 votes to 44 with three abstentions, Congress speaker Daniel Salaverry announced.

Prime Minister Salvador del Solar defended the proposed reforms on Tuesday at the start of a 15-hour confidence debate that resumed Wednesday.

"It is urgent to save democracy from corruption. It is urgent to prevent people who are guilty of criminal offenses from representing us," he said, adding that "we have to encourage citizens with a vocation to participate in politics so that Peruvians can trust the authorities."

Kuczynski stepped down last year following allegations of bribe-taking as part of the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal that has embroiled three other Peruvian former presidents.